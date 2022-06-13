RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Muslim faithful denounce ‘ritualist alfas’, protest killings in Osun

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The protesting Muslims maintained that ritualists parading themselves as Quranic scholars are liars and should not be taken seriously.

Muslim faithful denounce ‘ritualist alfas’, protest killings in Osun
Muslim faithful denounce ‘ritualist alfas’, protest killings in Osun

Muslim faithful in Iwo, Osun, has denounced ritualists parading themselves as Islamic clerics in the state, saying their religion doesn’t tolerate evil.

Recommended articles

In the course of a protest held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Iwo Central, the demonstrators carried placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘Ritualists are not among alfas’, ‘We reject ritual killings in Iwo and environs’, ‘Islam is against ritualists’, among others, moving round the community to denounce money ritual.

Gathering under the aegis of the Coalition of Islamic Scholars and Organisations, the protesters who were led by the Ameer, Ansrul-Huda Islamic Organisation, Shafi’i Bello, explained that their religion doesn’t harbour shedding of human blood.

“This is our collective stand. If we see anyone who engages in killing humans, buying or selling human parts, they are not to be regarded as Muslims.

“This is because the law of Islam says we must not kill anyone without justice and except those Islam has said we should. God himself frowns at killers,” Bello said at the protest ground.

Also condemning ritual killings, NASFAT Missioner in Iwoland, Sheikh Tajudeen Bilal maintained that ritualists who have been caught and claimed to be Quranic scholars were liars.

This (ritual killing) has become rampant among the wolves in sheep’s clothing; those who are calling themselves alfas.

“They are not true Muslims because Al-Qur’an has made us know that every form of killing is a sin. It also made us know that whoever kills a soul, it is as if he kills the whole world,” he explained.

According to him, serious Muslims don’t involve themselves in ritual.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023: APC may unveil Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

2023: APC may unveil Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

Bakare insists he’s Nigeria’s next president despite his zero votes at APC primaries

Bakare insists he’s Nigeria’s next president despite his zero votes at APC primaries

Plateau Rep member Bagos makes case for anti-graft agencies

Plateau Rep member Bagos makes case for anti-graft agencies

2023: I'll continue from where Jang stopped not Lalong, Gov candidate says

2023: I'll continue from where Jang stopped not Lalong, Gov candidate says

INEC rejects Akpabio as contender refuses to relinquish senatorial ticket

INEC rejects Akpabio as contender refuses to relinquish senatorial ticket

Democracy Day: Lagos govt will continue to improve lives – Sanwo-Olu

Democracy Day: Lagos govt will continue to improve lives – Sanwo-Olu

Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible

Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible

Trending

‘Nigeria fails me,’ Relatives of Owo Church attack victims lament

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu visited Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, in Ondo State that was attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

Girl being assaulted

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

EFCC operatives raid Lagos hotels, arrest 140 yahoo boys

EFCC raids Lagos hotels, arrest 140 yahoo boys