Muslim faithful denounce ‘ritualist alfas’, protest killings in Osun

In the course of a protest held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Iwo Central, the demonstrators carried placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘Ritualists are not among alfas’, ‘We reject ritual killings in Iwo and environs’, ‘Islam is against ritualists’, among others, moving round the community to denounce money ritual.

Gathering under the aegis of the Coalition of Islamic Scholars and Organisations, the protesters who were led by the Ameer, Ansrul-Huda Islamic Organisation, Shafi’i Bello, explained that their religion doesn’t harbour shedding of human blood.

“This is our collective stand. If we see anyone who engages in killing humans, buying or selling human parts, they are not to be regarded as Muslims.

“This is because the law of Islam says we must not kill anyone without justice and except those Islam has said we should. God himself frowns at killers,” Bello said at the protest ground.

Also condemning ritual killings, NASFAT Missioner in Iwoland, Sheikh Tajudeen Bilal maintained that ritualists who have been caught and claimed to be Quranic scholars were liars.

“This (ritual killing) has become rampant among the wolves in sheep’s clothing; those who are calling themselves alfas.

“They are not true Muslims because Al-Qur’an has made us know that every form of killing is a sin. It also made us know that whoever kills a soul, it is as if he kills the whole world,” he explained.