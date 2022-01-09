The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo better known as Mummy GO says the coming of Antichrist is linked to a World Cup tournament.
Mummy GO says Antichrist will be introduced to the world through World Cup
Mummy GO says the only way to make heaven is to obey God.
The evangelist whose preaching clips and memes recently went viral on social media said this in her interview with BBC Pidgin.
In one of her viral clips, Adebayo had said that footballers would go to hellfire because soccer is an ungodly sport.
The evangelist said she is not the only preacher that believes footballers would not make heaven.
She said, “I’m not the only person who said that. We have people from Ghana who also said the same. Even white men said it too. Just go on Google, search for the god of soccer, it will be shown to you. Why didn’t I say the same about other sports? They just want to arouse every soccer lover against me. The event that will introduce the antichrist to the world will come through the World Cup.”
According to her, the only way to make heaven is the most difficult task on Earth and that is to obey God.
