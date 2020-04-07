In the same vein, 500 mattresses were donated to Lagos State towards equipping its isolation centres used for the treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The socially responsible organisation has risen to the occasion by providing comfort to victims as the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of its mission. Commenting on the donation of 700 mattresses, the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, had this to say “The wellbeing of the Nigerian people is the reason why we are in business. Mouka exists to provide comfort to Nigerians and we stay true to our mission even at this period of national crisis”.

A donation was made through the Lagos State Government to affected families who are in dire need of assistance due to havoc wrecked by the pipeline explosion.

The donation was made to Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at the state secretariat complex, Alausa, on Monday, March 30, 2020.

From Left: Chief Operating Officer, Mouka, Femi Fapohunda; with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam; and Chief Commercial Officer, Mouka, Dimeji Osingunwa; during the donation of 500 mattresses to Lagos State Government, for the enhancement of COVID-19 isolation centre, at Alausa Secretariat on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lagos.

He affirmed that as a responsible organisation, the management of Mouka deemed it necessary to assist the government in bringing succour to victims of the Abule Ado pipeline explosion that led to the loss of lives and property, as well as Nigerians infected with the COVID-19 virus, who are currently being treated at the various isolation centres in Lagos.

“Mouka sees itself as a partner of the government during this crisis. We need to play our part in providing the necessary support required by victims of the gas pipeline explosion. We commend the effort of the Lagos State Government in rehabilitating the victims of the fire. We pray for the departed souls, may they rest in peace. We also pray for those who were injured, may God perfect their healing, and for those who have lost their property, may God replace in many folds”.

The company’s CEO mentioned that the donation of mattresses to isolation centres for COVID-19 was aimed at enhancing government’s effort in providing appropriate treatment for infected persons and also at curtailing the pandemic which has been at the front burner of world leaders.

While receiving the products, Professor Abayomi, who was elated at the enormous support, said the intervention was timely, as assistance from private organisations is needed at this crucial time to boost the state’s healthcare facilities.

From Left: Chief Commercial Officer, Mouka, Dimeji Osingunwa, with the Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu; and Chief Operating Officer, Mouka, Femi Fapohunda; during the donation of 200 mattresses to Lagos State, as support for victims of Abule Ado gas pipeline explosion, at LASEMA office on March 30, 2020, in Lagos.

The Commissioner also commended Mouka’s effort towards reducing the anguish of victims of Abule Ado fire disaster which has rendered many homeless and in severe health conditions, stating that the donation would be distributed effectively.

Mouka has also joined the Federal and State Governments in appealing to citizens in the country to adhere to measures at combating the spread of COVID-19.

As far back as early February 2020, Mouka had begun raising awareness for Coronavirus prevention on its social media platforms. The company advises citizens to wash their hands regularly, stay at home, and keep to social distancing guidelines when in public, among others.

