Motorist crushes man to d*ath for complaining after bashing his car

The suspect, who has now been arrested by men of the Ogun Police Command, was said to have committed the crime on Thursday, December 8, 2022, when he hit Ismail’s car with his Lexus SUV with a customized plate, Olu of Oya.

The hitting, according to the police, caused damage to the deceased’s car, a development that enraged him, such that he attempted to force Babatunde to fix the faulty areas of the vehicle.

“The deceased, Ismail Obafunsho, there and then came down from his car and asked the suspect to come down for them to assess the extent of the damage in order to find a solution to it.

“But the suspect, Adeyemi Babatunde, refused to come down from his vehicle and was making effort to run away.

“This infuriated the deceased, who insisted that the suspect must come down, and he consequently sat on the bonnet of the suspect’s car in order to prevent him from escaping from the scene.

“The suspect later came down and warned the deceased to leave the bonnet of his car if he did not want to waste his life.

“He then went back to the car and drove at top speed which made the deceased fall down from the car, and the car ran over him. Not satisfied, the suspect also reversed the vehicle and ran over the deceased again to ensure that he actually died,” Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi was quoted as saying in a statement, as he narrated how the incident happened.