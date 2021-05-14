RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun Traffic and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Friday, said a motor boy escaped death when a truck plunged into a river at Toll-gate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river/Illustration. (LASG)
Thr truck after it was retrieved from the River (LASG) Pulse Nigeria

The Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, Mr Adekunle Ajibade, who confirmed the incident to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said the accident happened at about 5.00 a.m.

Recommended articles

Ajibade said the motor boy was rescued with the assistance of other traffic agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police.

He added that the driver of the truck was coming from the Sango-Ota axis and heading towards the toll-gate when he lost control due to brake failure.

The driver tried to avert mishaps that could have claimed so many lives by plunging into the river.

“Thank God the driver came out unhurt while no life was lost also in the accident,” he said.

Ajibade added that the motor boy had been rescued after several hours of being trapped in the accident.

He said the motor boy had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for intensive treatment.

Ajibade advised truck owners to properly service and maintain their vehicles before putting them on the highway to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud