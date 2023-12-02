ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Emmanuel Tornyi

A 34-year-old woman has been accused of practicing homosexuality.

LGBTQ
LGBTQ

The woman, Ajara Mohammed, who is a mother of two, was caught in the act with her alleged homosexual partner in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Recommended articles

An eyewitness reported that Ajara was caught in the act with her partner in the washroom, but both escaped when residents attempted to lynch them.

The residents, the eyewitness added, however, had been monitoring Ajara and also claimed that they caught the two women red-handedly fondling each other, but both escaped.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Ghana, and members of the LGBTQ+ community often face discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposed new law that would impose tougher sentences and criminalise LGBTQ+ advocacy received international criticism.

Human rights activists have sounded the alarm at plans to prosecute the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQI members
LGBTQI members Pulse Ghana

Under the proposed law, anyone who engages in same-sex activity or who identifies as LGBTQ could face up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wheat farmers in Kaduna commend FG’s 50% subsidy on inputs

Wheat farmers in Kaduna commend FG’s 50% subsidy on inputs

US applauds Nigeria’s efforts at bolstering economy for sustainable growth

US applauds Nigeria’s efforts at bolstering economy for sustainable growth

Presidency clarifies controversy on delegates list to climate summit in Dubai

Presidency clarifies controversy on delegates list to climate summit in Dubai

Kano govt uncovers warehouse for diversion of palliatives

Kano govt uncovers warehouse for diversion of palliatives

NDLEA arrests 90 suspects, dismantles 13 illicit drug joints in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 90 suspects, dismantles 13 illicit drug joints in Kaduna

Tinubu's SA office destroyed as fire guts federal secretariat

Tinubu's SA office destroyed as fire guts federal secretariat

Despite pressure from stakeholders, PDP chairman won't sanction Wike, others

Despite pressure from stakeholders, PDP chairman won't sanction Wike, others

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store amid flogging

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

The partially-collapsed building at a construction site beside Taj Bank in Central Business District Abuja on Saturday [NAN]

FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]

Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun