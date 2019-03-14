According to reports, Mrs. Lindiwe Ncube, on Friday, March 8, fed her 4-year-old daughter with the herbs so as to help her gain her speech.

Reports from local media revealed that the toddler complained of stomach pains after taking the medicine. She was pronounced dead few hours after she was admitted at the hospital.

Sources close to the family told newsmen that the body of the child turned black and the doctors suspected poison to be the cause.

The father of the deceased child, Mr Mbuso Ncube, ordered the arrest of the mother as well as the traditional healer who supplied the medicine.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incidence, adding that investigation has commenced on the matter.