Moët & Chandon celebrates Champagne Day with a grand 'Toast To Today'

Champagne Day 2021 provided the perfect moment to do just this, with coordinated Moët & Chandon events weaving a tapestry of collective champagne joy across Africa, Israel, and Dubai. The celebrations culminated in a Grand Toast to Today at 17:43 on Friday 22 October.

Champagne Day provides the perfect opportunity for Moët & Chandon to take its place as the custodian of the moment the world has chosen to celebrate the champagne region - for it is from Epernay, in the heart of the region, that Moët & Chandon originates.

Moët & Chandon reflects the diversity and complementarity of the three main grape varieties of the champagne region: the body of Pinot Noir, the suppleness of Meunier, and the finesse of Chardonnay.

The Maison, globally revered for its savoir-faire, its historical know-how and state-of-the-art technology - invited glamorous guests across the continent to connect in a series of daytime celebrations.

This year’s Moët & Chandon Champagne Day experiences spoke to Moët & Chandon's generosity, grandeur, and savoir-fête (knowing how to celebrate!). In a collective moment, guests across 10 cities raised their glasses to join a Grand ‘Toast to Today’, which took place at 17:43 in homage to the year this iconic Maison was founded.

The toast was crafted by Siphokazi Jonas, one of Africa’s leading lights in the art of the spoken word and served to set a suitably celebratory tone. Her words honoured the spirit of celebration, of being united, of a zest for life. She spoke of how shared joy can connect across nations and cultures and reminded guests of the importance of celebrating each day.

“Events of the recent past have highlighted the importance of acknowledging our daily triumphs, meaningful moments, successes, friends – as often as possible. Too often we are so focused on life’s major milestones that moments we should be acknowledging every day can just pass us by.

"The Moët & Chandon Grand ‘Toast to Today’ experience served as a powerful reminder to pause and reflect, and celebrate what we have,“ says Dominic RYAN, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Africa and Middle East.

Celebrating life’s triumphant moments with elegance is the essence of Moët & Chandon. Guests in each country were invited as honoured icons of success and elegance. Nigeria’s champagne glitterati, including the likes of Beverly Naya, Patoranking, Chioma Ikoku and Denola Grey, gathered for an intimate experience at The Maradiva, one of Lagos’ exclusive spaces that oversees the beautiful Atlantic ocean.

Indeed throughout Africa and the Middle East, guests convened at prestigious venues from the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai to the Villa Rosa Kempinski in Kenya, to honour Champagne Day in style.

In celebration of the powerful sentiment behind the Grand ‘Toast to Today’, Moët & Chandon created a customised ‘Wall of Toasts’. Guests were invited to recall a personal moment they felt thankful for on their notecard, seal it with a red wax seal and add it to the wall. A poignant reminder to all in attendance of the importance of acknowledging personal moments of joy or success daily.

Moët & Chandon’s wish to create an unforgettable moment of collective joy to mark Champagne Day 2021 was achieved in style. The Moët & Chandon Grand ‘Toast to Today’ served as a fitting celebration of the brand’s exceptional years of history, its power to unite and the importance of celebrating moments that matter each day.

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a very unique way.

