Mobo Game Jam is a global game-making challenge which will see young innovators from across the UK and Nigeria compete to create games that combine creativity, compassion, and computational thinking to solve a worldwide problem.

Designed to be accessible to all, the Mobo Game Jam encourages inclusivity, sustainability, and humanity in nurturing young innovators’ ideas.

Individuals and teams aged 8 to 18 years are invited to submit a game or game concept that explores how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water. Entries must meet a set brief, which will be delivered by the renowned storyteller ‘Grandma Wura’, a fictional character created by Proud African Roots.

Mobo Game Jam: Edu360, Kucheza drive social impact through gaming

Kids and teens keen to take part will have from Thursday, December 17, 2020 to Thursday, February 4, 2021 to submit their game prototypes in video format. Entrants will be allowed to submit their prototypes digitally or physically. Interested participants can sign up at https://edu360.ng/raise-a-creator/

Winners will get the opportunity to see their games showcased live, while spreading awareness of the importance of making clean water available to all, in the defence against climate change. There will also be cash rewards and free laptops for the top winners.

Participants will also access free virtual masterclasses from industry experts to help improve their digital skills. In addition, the Game Jam aims to encourage cultural exchange between entrants by promoting inclusivity, sustainability, and humanity in their ideas.

This partnership highlights Edu360’s focus on supporting education and rapidly accelerating access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth. Union Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that will deliver a more sustainable future for generations to come.

