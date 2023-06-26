Mob kills butcher over blasphemy in Sokoto

It was widely reported that Buda made a blasphemous comment against an Islamic prophet on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Sokoto Main Abattoir.

Triggered by the comment, an angry mob descended on him, beat him till he became unconscious and fled the scene.

The police, who stormed the scene, in a bid to rescue the victim, rushed him to the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto where he died during treatment.

Reacting to the development, Sokoto Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ahmad Rufa’i said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said, “A distress call was received around 09.20 am that one Usman Buda of the Gwandu Local Government Area, a butcher at the Sokoto Abattoir, allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). As a result, he was mobbed and attacked.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and Divisional Police Officer, Kwanni, led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto for treatment and was later confirmed dead.”

Meanwhile, Sokoto Governor, Ahmed Aliyu had appealed to the state indigenes to be calm and law-abiding following the incident.

