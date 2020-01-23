The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the mob also injured a police officer in the process.

Manzah said the mob were in the process of lynching the “one chance” suspect before a distress call was made to the police.

He said that while responding to the call, Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives met stiff resistance from the mob.

He said the operatives were attacked with dangerous weapons by the mob, leaving one of the officers with serious injuries and damaging the operational car of the team.

According to him, both the injured police operative and the suspect were rushed to hospital for medical care.

He said that the suspect was however, confirmed dead after hours of treatment at the hospital.

Manza said the injured police officer was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

He pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the territory.

Manzah enjoined the public not to take the law in their hands, adding that the police was committed to combating crime in the FCT.