Chollom, who is also the Secretary of the committee, disclosed this in a letter of communication to members of the negotiation committee a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

“Recall that government and organised labour have been in negotiation over the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

“The meeting for the negotiation adjourned on Friday, Feb. 14 and is yet to reconvene due to some reasons.

“One of the reasons is the unfortunate demise of the mother of the Joint Negotiating Committee Chairman,” he said.

He stated that government regretted the inconveniences the delay in reconvening the meeting had caused.