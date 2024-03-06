Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The task force found 30 illegal refining camps operating in the area, its Commander, Rear Adm. John Okeke, said.

“Here in Samkiri, around `Cutting Channel 1’, we have seen so many illegal refining sites behind the village.

“There are about 10 boiling points at a spot and more than 20 points at another spot.

“The task force will not relent in its efforts to rid this environment of crude oil theft and associated crimes.

“We shall not give opportunity to people bent on impinging on the country’s source of income,’’ he said.

Okeke noted that it was unfortunate that the illegal refining sites were right behind the settlement.

“It seems that every house in the community has its own illegal refining site and it is not good for the image of the country and for the well-being of the people.

“One of the wellheads is still pumping crude into a pit dug out by perpetrators of the act.

“The operation was conducted by personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air force, and those of paramilitary organisations working with the OPDS.

“The joint operation was mounted to rid this environment of crude oil theft and the production of adulterated diesel,’’ Okeke added.

He was represented by the Maritime Component Commander of the OPDS, Commodore Adedokun Siyanbade.