Military troops, security agencies rescue 9 kidnap victims, arrests 2 suspects in Benue

The Force Commander, OPWS, Maj. Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi. He said that troops rescued the victims and arrested the suspects during an operation on Tuesday at Owukpa forest in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Igbinomwanhia added that the rescued victims comprised eight females and a male. He said the operation followed the kidnap of passengers transiting in a commercial bus along Otukpo – Enugu Road on January 11.

“During the firefight, the kidnappers fled their hideout due to our superior fire power, abandoning their victims in the process.

“Some of the items recovered at the scene, include one AK 47 rifle and 10 mobile phones.

“The rescued victims were immediately moved to the Sector Headquarters for First Aid attention," he said.

He added that the victims were later allowed to proceed to their respective destinations after debriefing. Igbinomwahia said the suspects and all items recovered during the raid had been handed over to the police for further action. The Commander thanked residents for providing the information that led to the discovery of the hideout of the criminals and subsequent rescue of the victims.