Fire service rescues baby dumped inside pit latrine by mentally-challenged mother

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman also has a six-year-old daughter who raised an alarm when she dumped the baby.

Kano Fire Service
Kano Fire Service
This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

He said that the service received a distress call from a member of its staff, Ibrahim Umar-Muhammad, around 10:49 am and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

He added, "Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 10:54 am."

According to the statement, Muhammed said that the mentally-challenged mother, who also had another six-year-old daughter, gave birth to the newborn and dumped the baby in a latrine.

"Fortunately, the six-year-old daughter quickly raised an alarm about her mother's act and with good efforts of neighbours and firemen, the baby was rescued alive."

He said the mother was handed over to her grandfather, Abubakar Umar-Usman of Sabon Titi quarters to take the newborn to hospital for medical attention.

He alleged that incident might have resulted from the suspicion that the newborn came out of wedlock.

