According to a report by blackhistory.com, Philip's intentioned was termed the Connection Machine which happened in 1989 after he got a brainwave to develop a programme that solved a 350-year-old packing problem with similar systems.

The packing problem was, at the time, considered to be one of the greatest unsolved mathematics problems.

Philip's Connection Machine became the world's very first supercomputer that utilised 65 000 computers linked in parallel to form the fastest computer on earth. It was able to perform 3.1 billion calculations per second, which was faster than the theoretical top speed of the now-popular Cray Supercomputer.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt releases N100m grants to 23 innovators, tech firms

The brilliant black man, who is also known by his schoolmates as 'Calculus', won the Gordon Bell Prize in 1989 for developing high-performance computing applications that used computational fluid dynamics for oil-reservoir modelling.

Source: Briefly.co.za