Mechanic docked over alleged damages to police station cell

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mechanic docked over alleged damages to police station cell. (WuzupNigeria)

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is being tried for alleged assault, damage and destruction.

The Prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 24, at about 05:00 pm at Ita-Osa area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi alleged that the defendant unlawfully, willfully and maliciously damaged the iron bar to the police station cell by using his leg to hit it and damaged it which valued was N50,000.

He told the court that the defendant allegedly assaulted one Mudashiru Jinadu by hitting him with fist from which he sustained internal body injuries.

He alleged that the defendant also assaulted a police Constabulary, Adeniji Samuel, by using the hand cuffs to hit him on his head while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant maliciously damaged one wrist watch belonging to Samuel worth N15,000 and torn his uniform his uniform valued N5,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 351,355 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence Counsel, Okoh Wonder, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal term, with a promise that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate Kike Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adebayo ruled that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate, however, ordered the remand of the defendant at Ile-Ife Correctional Custody pending the perfection of his bail.

He adjourned the case until Aug 15, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

