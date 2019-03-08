Shortly before his departure, Aliyu Tukur, an indigene of Argungu Local Government Area in the state, told newsmen that he vowed to trek to the capital if the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the election.

"I made a promise and a vow that if APC won the presidential election or even if it failed, I would trek from Birnin Kebbi to Abuja. I am doing it for my party, the APC and I am doing it because of Buhari our president," he said.

It was reported that he carried a small bag, one bowl of garri, sugar, beans cake and total cash of N1,500 as his basic requirement for the trip.

The staunch APC supporter said he would be pleased if he could see the president when he finally gets to Abuja so as to congratulate him on his victory.