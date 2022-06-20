RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to die by hanging in Ogun for killing wife’s suspected lover

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun sentenced one, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging on Monday for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke, whom he accused of having illicit affairs with one of his three wives

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The court convicted Bara on a one-count charge of murder.

Delivering judgment, Justice Patricia Oduniyi, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Bara was guilty of the charge.

Justice Oduniyi said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Ogun.

During the trial, state prosecuting counsel, Miss T.O Adeyemi, a Senior State Counsel said that the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at about 6 p.m., at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in Aiyetoro area of Ogun.

Adeyemi said that the deceased was on his farm, when Bara met him and accused him of having a love affair with one of his wives.

“Bara who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,’’ she said.

The counsel said the gunshot to Oke’s head led to his death.

