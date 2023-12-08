ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to die by hanging for killing his friend over ₦100 in Zamfara

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was convicted and sentenced to death for stabbing his friend with a knife.

He killed his friend because of ₦100 [The Witness Nigeria]
He killed his friend because of ₦100 [The Witness Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Dahiru, a resident of Unguwar Dallatu area of Gusau, Zamfara State Capital, was consequently sentenced to death by hanging.

Dahiru was brought to the court in June 2017 for allegedly stabbing his friend,, to death when the duo was fighting each other because of the sum of ₦100.

Reading the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u stated that the convict was found guilty of stabbing Ibrahim with a knife for just ₦100 dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusha’u noted that having listened to both sides, he convicted Anas for killing his friend.

He said, “Having listened to both sides, I hereby sentence the convict (Anas Dahiru) to death by hanging as enshrined in Section 221 of the Panel Code.”

Dahiru was convicted for murder a few months after one Anita Ofili, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her friend, Glory Okon, to death in her apartment at Greenville Estate, Ajah area of Lagos.

Confessing to the crime, Ofili revealed that she waited for 10 years to pound her flesh because the deceased snatched her then-boyfriend.

Her words: “Glory and I had been good friends for years, but she betrayed that friendship by snatching my boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had the intention of marrying him. Her action strained the relationship and we went our separate ways for 10 years.

“We only reconciled two weeks ago. I invited her to my house and the rest, you know.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin stated that Ofili held Glory Okon’s throat and stabbed her on the neck and back with a kitchen knife.

The police spokesperson added that Okon was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

NDLEA recovers 8 tons of Indian hemp, 8,000 bottles of codeine in 8 states [NAN]

NDLEA recovers 8 tons of Indian hemp, 8,000 bottles of codeine in 8 states

Two suspects have been arrested [Punch]

Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects