Man to die by hanging for killing his friend over ₦100 in Zamfara

Dahiru, a resident of Unguwar Dallatu area of Gusau, Zamfara State Capital, was consequently sentenced to death by hanging.

Dahiru was brought to the court in June 2017 for allegedly stabbing his friend,, to death when the duo was fighting each other because of the sum of ₦100.

Reading the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u stated that the convict was found guilty of stabbing Ibrahim with a knife for just ₦100 dispute.

Yusha’u noted that having listened to both sides, he convicted Anas for killing his friend.

He said, “Having listened to both sides, I hereby sentence the convict (Anas Dahiru) to death by hanging as enshrined in Section 221 of the Panel Code.”

Dahiru was convicted for murder a few months after one Anita Ofili, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her friend, Glory Okon, to death in her apartment at Greenville Estate, Ajah area of Lagos.

Confessing to the crime, Ofili revealed that she waited for 10 years to pound her flesh because the deceased snatched her then-boyfriend.

Her words: “Glory and I had been good friends for years, but she betrayed that friendship by snatching my boyfriend.

“I had the intention of marrying him. Her action strained the relationship and we went our separate ways for 10 years.

“We only reconciled two weeks ago. I invited her to my house and the rest, you know.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin stated that Ofili held Glory Okon’s throat and stabbed her on the neck and back with a kitchen knife.