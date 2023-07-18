Man strangles his mother to death in Ogun

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the deceased’s residence in Itanrin, Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State. The suspect’s younger brother, a night guard, was said to have alerted their neighbours to the development on his return from work.

A source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that Sikiru was arrested after the neighbours discovered that he was behind the death of his mother and subsequently handed him over to the police.

According to the source, the suspect is a known drug addict who fled home but recently returned. Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omotola Odutola said the command was aware, adding that the suspect was currently a neuropsychiatric patient.

“The suspect had remained with his mother whom he visited during the Sallah celebration. Though he is known for his retard tendency, his condition was being managed to the best of the knowledge of his mother.

“It is not yet clear if there was any provocation by his mother, but preliminary investigation revealed that earlier the same day, he was tied up in the house, only for him to untie himself, descend on his mother and strangle her.”

“The body was seen on the bed on arrival of the DPO, SP Murphy. On closer observation, marks of violence were found on the deceased.

“Laceration discovered around her right legs proved that there was force and violence,” the police spokeswoman was quoted as saying.