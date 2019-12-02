A middle-aged man, identified as Peter Nwala, has on Monday, November 25, 2019, been stabbed to death for allegedly refusing to pay for a loaf of bread valued at N100.

According to Punch, the deceased had gone to buy bread, fried egg and a cup of tea from a food vendor on Egbe-Laisu Road in the Idimu area of Lagos.

While eating, Nwala complained that the bread he was served tasted sour; and as a result, reportedly refused to pay.

Nwala's refusal to pay for the bread led to fracas between him and the yet-to-be-identified food vendor.

The food vendor was said to have sought the help of a man who hailed from the northern part of the country.

Upon being called for help by the food vendor, the Hausa man who sells barbequed meat, popularly called suya, in the area then allegedly stabbed Nwala in the back.

It was gathered that the injury Nwala sustained from the attack eventually led to his death. The suspect fled the scene and has since been on the run.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said the Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.