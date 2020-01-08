A man identified as Babagana Aliyu, spent eight years of his life in prison for a crime he didn't do. This is according to the BBC.

Aliyu who moved to Lagos for a better life, was arrested nine days after his arrival in the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

Aliyu, whose family has been displaced due to the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast region of the country, regained his freedom in 2018 after spending almost a decade behind bars awaiting trial.

He was released due to lack of evidence regarding the alleged armed robbery offense he was arrested for.

Aliyu stated, "They said I committed a criminal offence, which is armed robbery. And I was arrested because I couldn't speak Hausa, not even English.

"They took me to prison because I didn't know anything. I wasn't understanding everything they were saying."

Aliyu however said he remains thankful to God, adding that his only wish is to be blessed abundantly so as to bring his displaced family together.

When reached out to for comment, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) said it doesn't comment on individual cases.