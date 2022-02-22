Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for putting detergent into patient’s drip

Following the infusion, the patient complained of chest pains and a nurse changed the IV solution, but the man put the cleaner into the line again about an hour later, the sources said.

The victim, however, suffered chest pain, substance poisoning, and dysfunction of multiple organs.

The defendant, who was drunk at the time, reportedly claimed the disinfectant can clean blood vessels.

He has a record of previous crimes, such as breaking and entering under the influence of alcohol in August 2020 and leaking liquid petroleum gas in front of another person’s house.