My lord, she's too dirty for my liking - Man seeks divorce from wife after 5 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband added that he has endured his wife for too long.

Man seeks divorce after 5 years, claims wife is 'Too Dirty'

Adeleye, a mechanical engineer, said that he had endured his wife for too long.

"Her mouth is full of insults. My lord, Shukurat is just too dirty for my liking and cannot maintain simple hygienic practices.

“In fact, her case is bad to the extent that If I don’t complain, she would not attempt to tidy up the house, he told the court."

He also accused his wife of taking their three-year-old child late to school. Shukurat who consented to the dissolution did not deny any of the allegations leveled against her.

“It is true that Adeleye has performed all marital rites. I spent the ₦150,000 he gave me for business on feeding myself.

“After moving in with him, he did not take any responsibility for my daily feeding and I had to spend the money he gave me for business to feed,” Shukurat stated.

The respondent also prayed the court to grant an order directing the petitioner to take full responsibility for their only child. Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S.M. Akintayo dissolved the union because Adeleye and Shukurat were no longer willing to continue living as husband and wife.

Akintayo granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, disturbing and interfering with the private life of the petitioner henceforth.

