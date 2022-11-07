RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man pours petrol into his stepchildren’s room, sets ablaze 5 of them

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, a 64-year-old, was said to have committed the crime following an argument he had with the mother of the victims.

A man identified as Ojo Joseph, has landed in police net for setting ablaze five of his stepchildren in the Fagun area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The 64-year-old suspect, according to the Ondo State Police Command, committed the crime following a disagreement he had with his wife, who’s mother of the victims.

It was gathered that the mother of the victims dumped her ex-husband for the suspect, whom she had a set of twins with.

However, after Joseph lit the room in which he littered with petrol, one of the victims died on the spot, as the rest sustained varying degrees of injury alongside their mother.

“Four other victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while their mother and the 18-month-old twins escaped with minor injuries,” an eyewitness of the incident was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect was immediately arrested after the matter was reported to the police, adding that an investigation is ongoing already to ascertain the cause of his action.

“We have yet to know why the man committed the act but we heard that he had a misunderstanding with his wife. He is currently in our custody and we have begun an investigation into the matter. The suspect will be charged after investigation,” the police spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Monday Olamigoke, had been accused of kicking and injuring a pregnant woman during an argument at Ilesa-Akure-Owo highway in the Akure area of Ondo State.

The attack which happened on Saturday, November 5, 2022, plunged the pregnant woman into bleeding, after which she was hospitalized for treatment.

Damilare Famuyiwa

