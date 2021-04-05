Man offers to pay GHS700 to any lady who’d agree to give him a child
A young man has suffered a lot of backlash after offering what some ladies have described as a ‘low budget’ to any of them who would agree to get pregnant, carry it for nine months and give birth to a child for him.
Pulse Ghana
The desperate Nigerian man said he needed a woman who falls between the age of 20 and 25 years to give birth to a child for him in exchange for the sum of N50K which is equivalent to GHS757.27.
“I need a girl between the ages 20- 25 years to get pregnant for me. I’ll give you N50K,” @MrAlan wrote on Twitter.
However, the transaction infuriated some ladies on Twitter who deemed the offer as woefully incommensurate and disrespectful.
