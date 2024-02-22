ADVERTISEMENT
Man machetes his babe for not seeing him on Valentine's Day after collecting ₦7k for hair

News Agency Of Nigeria

The boyfriend also used the machete to inflict injuries on the victim’s mother when she tried to rescue her.

The police alleged that Amber Ubung carried out the act when his lover, Blessing Onawu, 25, reneged on her promise to spend Valentine's night with him after collecting ₦7,000 from him to dress her hair.

The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, told newsmen in Calabar that the incident happened at Okuni in Ikom Local Government Area.

“After waiting and the said lady did not show up, the suspect, Ubung, armed himself with a machete, went to the house of Onawu, attacked and gave her several machete cuts all over her body with the intent to kill her.

“In an attempt by the victim’s mother to rescue her, he used the same machete to inflict injuries on her.

“A team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, and the suspect was arrested with the machete.

“The suspect was transferred to SCID for further investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the victim and her mother were receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine other suspects were paraded for alleged armed robbery in different parts of the state, while two were paraded for alleged murder.

While appealing for support from members of the public in the area of information sharing to tackle crime, Grimah said that the police command would continue to do its best to maintain peace and order.

“I want to assure law-abiding citizens that the command, under my stewardship, will continue to make Cross River maintain its record as the most peaceful state in the country."

