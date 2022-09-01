RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man loses his 2 wives and 5 children, suspects food poisoning

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased, who all lived together as a family in the Yabo local government area of Sokoto State, ceased to breathe after dining together.

A man crying
A man crying

A man who identified himself as Mallam Umaru, has lost his two wives and five children after dining together in Kaura village, in the Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Read Also

Suspecting that his wives and children died from food poisoning, Umaru said the leftover of the food the victims ate the previous night was left outside for preservation.

According to him, the preserved food was then mixed with another prepared food the victims ate, after which they all died.

Umaru, however, said he had handed over the corpses and remnants of the consumed food to the management of a hospital and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), whom he entrusted to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Commiserating with the aggrieved family, the Chairman of Yabo local government, where Umaru lives with his family, Haliru Kilgori advised members of the public to take caution.

“It is necessary to see what happened and take action and ensure that food and drinks are covered at all times,” the chairman said.

A senior health worker in Sokoto State Ministry of Health, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, has confirmed the incident, saying the food the victims ate was exposed to air over the night.

According to the health worker, the exposure may have led to the food getting contaminated and harmful for human consumption.

Confirming the incident, Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sanusi Abubakar promised to address members of the public on the matter later, as he said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of their mysterious deaths.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

Okowa attacks Peter Obi for campaigning in churches

Okowa attacks Peter Obi for campaigning in churches

Strike: Buhari told to sell 8 presidential jets to pay ASUU

Strike: Buhari told to sell 8 presidential jets to pay ASUU

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags

Former APC presidential aspirants shun meeting to support Tinubu

Former APC presidential aspirants shun meeting to support Tinubu

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos