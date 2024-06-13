ADVERTISEMENT
Man lands in police net after being caught with human skulls, other body parts

Damilare Famuyiwa

A vehicle in which the suspect was in was flagged down for search, after which he attempted to take to his heels.

He tried to run when the Police stopped the vehicle for a search [Core TV News]
Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami explained that officers attached to the Police Safer Highway Patrol at the Isua/Epinmi checkpoint arrested the suspect during a routine check.

Odunlami stated, “On June 10, 2024, at about 8 am, personnel attached to the Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route Akure.

“While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him. His load was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was travelling with.

The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, 31 years old, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists. He also confessed to having supplied seven human skulls before he was arrested.”

The police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing to apprehend other accomplices, while disclosing the arrest of three individuals involved in robbery activities in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, Uche Onu, Ekene Okorie, and Celestine Eze, were apprehended through intelligence efforts and have confessed to their crimes.

Odunlami said, “They (suspects) confessed to have participated in the robbery, one Scania truck with reg no: JJJ 701 YE valued at ₦12,000 and 61 50 Kg empty gas cylinders were stolen. A police constable was injured at the scene of the crime.”

She further detailed the investigation, stating, “Ekene Okorie who drove the stolen truck led detectives to one Emmanuel Okike who bought the stolen gas cylinders at the rate of ₦35,000 each totalling 2,256,000 which he paid into the account of Tochukwu Obi and Desmond Orjiakor respectively.

“The stolen Scania truck has been recovered from Benin City, Edo State while all 61 50kg empty gas cylinders were recovered from the receiver, Emmanuel Okike, at Lagos State. Francis Okafor is presently in detention at the SCID, Benin City in connection with another armed robbery case while efforts are ongoing to apprehend Ezeego who is at large.”

Odunlami concluded by stating that the suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation.

