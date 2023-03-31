Man lands in court for allegedly spreading fake news on WhatsApp

Chukwudi is facing trial on a three-count charge bordering on publishing false information.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February 2022 and March 2023, at Ijegun, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant published obscene articles on WhatsApp platforms about the complainants, Chika Eze and Sunday Akpoyibo.

“The defendant published on WhatsApp platforms that the complainants were ritualists.

“When confronted, he threatened to deal with them in other to intimidate and put fear in the complainants,” Aigbokhan said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 39, 56 and 150 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and that one of them must be a blood relation of the defendant.