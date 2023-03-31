The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man lands in court for allegedly spreading fake news on WhatsApp

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the prosecutor, the defendant published obscene articles on WhatsApp platforms about the complainants, Eze and Akpoyibo.

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images
WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Chukwudi is facing trial on a three-count charge bordering on publishing false information.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February 2022 and March 2023, at Ijegun, Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, the defendant published obscene articles on WhatsApp platforms about the complainants, Chika Eze and Sunday Akpoyibo.

“The defendant published on WhatsApp platforms that the complainants were ritualists.

“When confronted, he threatened to deal with them in other to intimidate and put fear in the complainants,” Aigbokhan said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 39, 56 and 150 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and that one of them must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until April 14 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone