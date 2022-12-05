Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping

The lady identified as Amarachi and Emeka, according to multiple reports, met on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at a hotel in Owerri, Imo State capital, where the incident happened.

Amarachi was said to have slept off after being drugged; when she woke up, the victim realized that Ezenagu had disappeared with her phone.

“My friend went out with this man on his invitation and he gave her a drink which had been laced with a drug in his hotel room. She woke up to find him gone with her iPhone 12 ProMax, 32-inches bone straight hair missing. She retrieved her line and discovered that he had cleared out N320,000 from her account.

“When we uploaded his picture on our pages, different victims reach out to us about how he did the same thing to them. This man must be arrested. My friend has been behaving strange since the incident. Only God knows what he gave her to drink,” a source was quoted as saying.

Prior to this incident, Ezenagu was arrested in August for robbing different women in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

He was said to have lured his victims into hotels, where he drugged them to sleep before stealing their valuables.