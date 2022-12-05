RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was previously arrested for the same crime, but placed on bail till his next hearing.

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping
Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

A 34-year-old man identified as Ifeanyi Ezenagu, otherwise known as Emeka, has allegedly laced his lover’s drink with drug, after which he robbed her.

Recommended articles

The lady identified as Amarachi and Emeka, according to multiple reports, met on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at a hotel in Owerri, Imo State capital, where the incident happened.

Amarachi was said to have slept off after being drugged; when she woke up, the victim realized that Ezenagu had disappeared with her phone.

“My friend went out with this man on his invitation and he gave her a drink which had been laced with a drug in his hotel room. She woke up to find him gone with her iPhone 12 ProMax, 32-inches bone straight hair missing. She retrieved her line and discovered that he had cleared out N320,000 from her account.

“When we uploaded his picture on our pages, different victims reach out to us about how he did the same thing to them. This man must be arrested. My friend has been behaving strange since the incident. Only God knows what he gave her to drink,” a source was quoted as saying.

Prior to this incident, Ezenagu was arrested in August for robbing different women in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

He was said to have lured his victims into hotels, where he drugged them to sleep before stealing their valuables.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement in August, disclosed that Ezenagu robbed 30 different women of valuables estimated at N2,368,000.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Next President must come from south – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Next President must come from south – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Trending

Fraudster kills girlfriend

Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

Corpses made to stand due lack of space in mortuaries – Mortuary worker reveals

30-year-old man arrested for storming mortuary, stabbing dead bodies

Short gun

Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

Lotto operator

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money