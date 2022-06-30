RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man jailed 6 months for attempting to defile minor

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Aminu Hassan, to six months imprisonment for attempting to defile a five-year-old child.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

The police charged Hassan of Galadima village, Abuja, with one count of attempt to commit offence of defilement.

Recommended articles

The convict however, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

He said, ” I plead for mercy, I want the court and the family to forgive me, it is the work of the devil.”

Delivering judgment, Justice Sulyman Ola, convicted and sentenced Hassan following his admission to committing the crime.

“The court have found the convict guilty of the offence, in line with his plea for mercy.

“And as first time offender, who did not waste the time of the court, you are hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option to pay N40, 000 fine,’’ Ola pronounced.

Ola said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mr Ahuchghu Chidi, father of the child, of Madagascar Queen Estate Karsana, Abuja, reported the matter at Galadima Police Station on June 9.

Ogada alleged that on the said date, the complainant invited the defendant to his house to do some menial job around his house.

He told the court that after the defendant finished the work assigned to him, he sat down chatting and playing with the complainant’s five-year-old daughter.

The prosecution counsel however, alleged that after a while, the child suddenly started crying and ran to her father.

He alleged that, the child told her father that the defendant put his hand in her genitals, adding that during police investigation, the convict admitted to committing the crime.

Ogada said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code Law.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Atiku replies as Fayose calls for southern presidency

2023: Atiku replies as Fayose calls for southern presidency

Insecurity: Catholic Laity advises members to carry arms to defend themselves

Insecurity: Catholic Laity advises members to carry arms to defend themselves

Atiku speaks on crisis rocking PDP

Atiku speaks on crisis rocking PDP

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

COAS describes report on poor welfare in the Nigeria Army as cheap blackmail

COAS describes report on poor welfare in the Nigeria Army as cheap blackmail

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape