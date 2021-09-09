RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man jailed 4 months for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on Thursday, sentenced an applicant, David Kingsley, to four months imprisonment for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts and fraud.

Man jailed 4 months for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts.
Man jailed 4 months for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office charged Kingsley with fraud and impersonation.

Recommended articles

Justice Khobo sentenced Kingsley after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, however gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine and warned him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, A. A. Onyenoho, told the court that the convict was arrested in a sting operation following intelligence on his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that the convict fraudulently hacked into the Facebook accounts of unsuspecting persons and used the accounts for fraudulent schemes.

He stated that the offence contravened Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Schoolgirls’ abductions may result in unprepared tomorrow’s mothers – NAWOJ cries out

Customs, NDLEA intercept Barcaldine Codeine, other dangerous drugs at Tincan Island

Buhari says he's impressed with what Gov Uzodinma has done in Imo state

Police promise prompt rescue of 3 abducted workers of Obasanjo’s Farm

NYSC presents N1m to family of late corps member in Abia

At ECOWAS summit, Osinbajo deplores Guinea coup as unacceptable

Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

El Rufai says electronic voting is possible in Nigeria

Miyetti-Allah says a cow will cost N2m if open grazing is banned in Lagos