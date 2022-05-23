Jooda is facing a count charge, but he pleaded not guilty.
Man in court for alleged unlawful possession of live cartridges
A 46-year-old man, Kazeem Jooda, on Monday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for alleged unlawful possession of live cartridges.
The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
The prosecutor, Insp Foluke Adedosu, told the court that Jooda, on May 16, at 1.30 p.m. at Omi Adio on Ibadan /Abeokuta Expressway, had in his possession, 10 live cartridges.
Adedosu said that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the ammunition.
She said that the offence contravened Section 428 (D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 23, for hearing.
