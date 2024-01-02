Man kills older brother who wanted to have sex with him

The incident reportedly happened in the Araromi Street, Sango-Ota area in the late hours of Friday, December 29, 2023.

The deceased, a 54-year-old man, according to the police, had been pestering his little brother for sex. But following Yellow’s ceaseless demands, the younger brother was said to have drawn out a machete to end his life.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola said the corpse of Yellow had been recovered and deposited at the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“He has confessed to the crime. He told our men, who arrested him, that he killed his brother because he kept disturbing him for sex. His case will soon be transferred once the preliminary investigation is completed,” Odutola was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the crime statistics for last December has it that before this current incident, Ogun state had recorded about 18 murder cases and an additional eight sexual-related offenses across the state in the month alone.

To address this, the police said they were working round-the-clock with other local security agencies to stem the tide of crimes in the state.

In a related development, Lagos police arrested two females identified as Dorcas Adeyinka and Folake Adekoya, and a male, Sikiru Ayinde, over offences bordering on cyberstalking and threat to life.