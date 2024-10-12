ADVERTISEMENT
Man found dead in Ogun hotel suspected to have taken Sniper, alcoholic drink

News Agency Of Nigeria

SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta the incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Odutola explained that a bottle of one alcoholic drink called “Lakoko” and another bottle of pesticide known as “Sniper” were found beside the deceased in the hotel room.

She stated that on Thursday at 3 p.m. the owner of Authentic Hotel on Soyoye Road reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa police station.

“He (the hotel owner) explained that around 2 p.m. of that same day, his hotel’s manager raised an alarm at the hotel and informed him about a customer later identified as Lanre Ogungbe, who had come to the hotel for a short rest.

“The receptionist, after noticing that the customer had not been seen, went to check on him and discovered his lifeless body on the bed.

“She immediately notified the manager, who then alerted the hotel owner.

“They cordoned off the scene, leaving the exhibits untouched before the complainant made a formal report of the incident to the police,” Odutola said.

She said police detectives reacted swiftly, and found the deceased on the bed, alongside an empty bottle of “Lakoko” and a bottle of “sniper”, suspected to have been consumed by him.

“There were no signs of violence found on his body.

“His remains were evacuated to General Hospital in Ijaiye for medical examination, where he was pronounced dead and his body deposited in the morgue for a post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson said.

Odutola said a thorough investigation was ongoing on the matter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

