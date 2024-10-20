ADVERTISEMENT
Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Spokesperson in Lagos state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the suspect assaulted his children on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Hundeyin said that a concerned member of the public complained to the police station.

“The head teacher of a primary school in Orile Agege reported at Elere Division that one of her pupils, a female, 11, reported to her that her father beat her and her elder brother, 13, causing them bodily injury,” he said.

The image maker said that both victims have been retrieved, treated and handed over to their mother’s sister for safe custody.

Hundeyin said that efforts to apprehend the fleeing father were in top gear.

According to the spokesperson, the investigation is in progress.

