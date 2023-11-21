ADVERTISEMENT
Man drags his 2 sons to court for beating their elder sister

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man’s children broke into his house while he was out of the country.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges [Punch]
The suspects were on Monday, November 20, 2023, brought before Magistrate O. M. Ajayi of an Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court on five counts bordering on breach of peace, assault, breaking, stealing, and threat to life.

Revealing what transpired between the family, the prosecutor, Paul Ugorji told the court that the defendants, sometime in 2019, broke into their father’s compound to beat up their elder sister and chased her out of the compound.

According to Ugorji, after the duo chased away their sister, they went on to steal a Toyota 4 Runner Jeep valued at ₦7 million and a block moulding machine without authorisation of the complainant.

It was gathered in court that the complainant’s sons belonged to Olowopopo’s second wife with whom he has a misunderstanding, especially concerning the paternity of the boys, which has resulted in a family feud.

Ugorji argued that the offences committed by the duo contravened and are contrary to sections under Sections 411, 172, 287, 56, 168(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

That you, Adekunle Olowopopo, 35, and Mayowa Olowopopo, 33, sometime in 2019 at Lakwe Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit assault, stealing, breaking and entry and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Adekunle Olowopopo ‘m’ and Mayowa Olowopopo, sometime in 2019, did assault one Adebisi Olowopopo, your elder sister, by beating her with fist blows and chasing her out of the compound and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Adekunle Olowopopo and Mayowa Olowopopo, sometime in 2019, on the above date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did steal a Toyota 4 Runner Jeep valued at ₦7 million and a block moulding machine, properties of Adeleke Olowopopo and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State Nigeria, 2015,” the charges read.

The defendants however pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, the magistrate, Ajayi, admitted them to bail in the sum of ₦40,000 with one responsible surety.

While advising the family to go and settle the matter and make peace, the magistrate adjourned the case until Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for trial.

Damilare Famuyiwa

