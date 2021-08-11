Man dragged to court for allegedly stealing foodstuff from neighbours.

The Prosecutor said on July 24, the defendant also stole a gas cylinder worth N5,000 and when he was initially reported at the Police station, the defendant criminally assaulted the officers on duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.