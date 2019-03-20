Ekwubiri, 43, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates Court on over alleged conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, submitted that the defendant defrauded one Mr Matthew Iruafemi between July 2017 and Dec. 12, 2018 at Unity Drive in Egbeda, Lagos State.

Emuerhi said that the defendant collected N1.5 million from Iruafemi, with a promise to secure an Australian visa for him, but failed to do so.

He alleged that the defendant converted the money to his personal use and absconded.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant ( Iruafemi) asked for his money, the defendant threatened his life.

He told the court that the defendant perpetrated the fraud with aid of others still at large, in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 25 for mention.