Man disguises to rape his neighbour’s wife in Adamawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect reportedly took advantage of the absence of the lady’s husband to commit the crime.

The suspect, wo had been on the run, was eventually arrested [Yellow Danfo]
Luck reportedly ran out on Adamu when his face mask came off while raping the 21-year-old lady, and was recognised by his victim.

In a statement signed by the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sulaiman Nguroje, it was disclosed there-in that the suspect took advantage of the absence of the husband of the victim to carry out the act.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspect was wearing a black face mask and also carried a knife which he used in threatening the victim to comply with his demands.

“While committing the act, his mask fell off. He thereafter fled the crime scene through the window after the survivor recognised him,” the statement read.

The Police PRO said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Kala’a by the woman’s husband.

The State Commissioner of police, CP Afolabi Babatola who frowns at the ugly incident has directed officer in charge of Family Support Unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution,” he stated.

Nguroje assured that the suspect would be made to face the wrath of the law for his crime.

The Police spokesperson equally calls on members of the public to be watchful of their environments against criminally minded elements and key into the Command’s effort in fighting to end all forms of gender-based violence.

