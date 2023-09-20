Man disguises to rape his neighbour’s wife in Adamawa

Luck reportedly ran out on Adamu when his face mask came off while raping the 21-year-old lady, and was recognised by his victim.

In a statement signed by the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sulaiman Nguroje, it was disclosed there-in that the suspect took advantage of the absence of the husband of the victim to carry out the act.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspect was wearing a black face mask and also carried a knife which he used in threatening the victim to comply with his demands.

“While committing the act, his mask fell off. He thereafter fled the crime scene through the window after the survivor recognised him,” the statement read.

The Police PRO said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Kala’a by the woman’s husband.

“The State Commissioner of police, CP Afolabi Babatola who frowns at the ugly incident has directed officer in charge of Family Support Unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution,” he stated.

Nguroje assured that the suspect would be made to face the wrath of the law for his crime.