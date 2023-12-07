ADVERTISEMENT
Man dies after challenging hunter to fight over stolen dog

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased reportedly stole a dog, and refused to return it despite being warned.

Police is investigating the incident [Seyioneblog]
The incident happened around 10:30 pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023, after Aliwata reportedly stole a puppy belonging to the local hunters in Gengeri.

Aliwata was asked to return the stolen dog, but he refused and challenged the hunters to a fight.

According to an eyewitness who refused to disclose his identity, Aliwata was asked to return the dog he allegedly stole from the local hunters, but he refused and got into a battle with them which led to a severe cut on his head.

Aliwata stole a small dog and he was asked to return it but he did not. Some people pleaded with him to return it but he refused. He then challenged and challenged the hunters to a fight in Gengeri, Mile 12 instead of returning the dog.

“He said they should go ahead and fight at the Bolla (refuse site). During the fight, he was hit with a machete on his head and sustained a deep cut”, the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, Abdul said he was immediately rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Hospital, where he was confirmed dead and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He said, “We tried to settle the fight but he already sustained an injury on his head, he was immediately rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Hospital but we heard he was confirmed dead at the hospital. He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin stated that an investigation was ongoing.

