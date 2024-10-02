ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man commits suicide over Nigeria’s hardship in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 45-year-old man was found lifeless with a bottle of insecticide beside him in his home in Ogun State.

Man commits suicide over Nigeria’s hardship
Man commits suicide over Nigeria’s hardship

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the man was found lifeless around 6:00 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2024. The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed and confirmed the incident, stated that the victim was believed to have ingested insecticide to end his life due to the hardship he was allegedly facing.

According to Odutola, the deceased’s sister, identified as Funmilayo, reported the incident to the Lafenwa Police Division after discovering her brother’s lifeless body in his room, with a bottle of insecticide found beside him.

She said, “A friend of the deceased visited his home and asked to see him. Upon entering the room, he discovered the victim’s body on the floor and raised the alarm after finding that the victim had ingested a mixture of insecticide and herbal concoction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He left a note written in Yoruba language, explaining the reasons behind his decision. In the note, he expressed frustration with his life and stated that he felt he had no choice but to end it. A discreet investigation is currently underway.”

Recent reports indicate a troubling increase in suicide cases in Lagos and Ogun states, attributed to factors such as hunger, debt, and the rising cost of living.

Punch reports that Jude Ohaeri, a retired Professor of Psychiatry, emphasised the profound effects of economic conditions on mental health. He noted that economic challenges influence psychological functioning and physical well-being, often resulting in significant distress.

Ohaeri highlighted that these issues affect individuals across all financial backgrounds, underscoring the urgent need for support and intervention in addressing mental health crises exacerbated by economic hardship.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Govt to recruit 791 new civil service officers, the highest in 20 years

Oyo Govt to recruit 791 new civil service officers, the highest in 20 years

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Tinubu jets off to London for 2-week leave

Tinubu jets off to London for 2-week leave

ICPC recovered ₦13 billion diverted public funds in September – Chairman

ICPC recovered ₦13 billion diverted public funds in September – Chairman

Civil servants express concern over suspension of FG’s subsidised rice sale

Civil servants express concern over suspension of FG’s subsidised rice sale

No hope in sight  —  PDP blasts Tinubu over his Independence Day speech

No hope in sight  —  PDP blasts Tinubu over his Independence Day speech

Governor Mutfwang recalls 4 commissioners suspended for undisclosed reasons

Governor Mutfwang recalls 4 commissioners suspended for undisclosed reasons

APM Terminals Apapa hosts inaugural employees’ talent show

APM Terminals Apapa hosts inaugural employees’ talent show

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Driver steals employer's car worth ₦2.8m, drives to Abuja in search of buyer

Driver steals employer's car worth ₦2.8m, drives to Abuja in search of buyer

It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money

It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money

Woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship

30-year-old woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship