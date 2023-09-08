ADVERTISEMENT
Man claims ₦1.6m in his custody disappeared by spiritual means

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Thirty-two-year-old Adeola, a resident of Ureje Street in Ado-Ekiti, is standing trial on a two-count charge of breach of peace and illegal conversion of money.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in March at Ureje.

Apata said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by claiming that ₦1.6 million kept in his custody by one Adedeji Oluwaseun got missing in his bank account by spiritual means.

He said that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum to his own use, in contravention of Sections 181(d) and 295(2) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for hearing.

