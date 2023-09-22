Man chops off neighbour's wrist for allegedly sleeping with wife.

The accused, a resident of Ba’abete Fulani Camp in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, was arraigned before a Kwara State Magistrates Court sitting in Ilorin for alleged culpable homicide on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Umaru was arraigned on a one-count charge of attempted culpable homicide contrary to section 299 of the penal code laws of Nigeria.

As contained in the Police First Information Report, the case was reported by the victim’s brother, Sanda Mohammed.

“That on 08/9/2023 at 2030hrs, one Sanda Mohammed ‘m’ of Ba’abete Fulani camp via Kaiama reported at Kaiama Police Station, that on the same date at about 1200hrs, while his younger brothers one Abubakar Sanda ‘m’ of the same address was returning from Kaiama kara market to the house, he was accosted and macheted by one Oro Umaru ‘m’ of the same address and in the process Abubakar Sanda’s right wrist was severed off the hand," the report partly stated.

“Immediate Police action led to the arrest of Oro Umaru. During a discreet investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department, You Oro Umar confessed that you and Abubakar Sanda were living very close to each other and that sometime in the year 2022 you suspected Abubakar Sanda of having an affair with your wife, Fatima Oro, and that you have caught them on several occasion of which you reported same to your father, one Alhaji Hamadu but nothing was done.

“You confessed further that on 06/9/2023 at about 2200hrs, you caught Abubakar Sanda discussing with your wife, Fatima and that when Abubakar Sanda sighted you coming in that direction, he took to his heels.

“You Oro Umaru further confessed that on 08/09/2023 you went and attacked Abubakar Sanda in his house and in the process you macheted him and severely cut off his right wrist and also macheted him on the forehead,” the charge sheet further added.

Though the court didn't take the accused person’s plea, the police prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, canvassed for the remand of the suspects to the Federal Correctional facility pending the conclusion of the investigation into the matter.

