A man identified as Sunday Agwim, has allegedly killed his mother, Christiana Agwim at Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

Following a tip-off from one Jude Mbionwu, a security coordinator, men of the Imo Police Command were quick to arrive the crime scene, and apprehended the suspect.

Confirming Sunday's arrest, Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu said the suspect completely ground the head of his 62-year-old mother into powder and beyond recognition with a hammer.

Orlando said, “We received intelligence from one Jude Mbionwu, a security coordinator at Umuobom, who revealed that one Sunday Agwim, 47, killed his mother, one Christiana Agwim, 62, hitting a hammer and a machete on her head and completely ground the head into powder, beyond recognition with the hammer.

“The scene was immediately visited and the suspect was arrested and exhibits recovered. The corpse was not taken to the mortuary because of the damage to the head; rather, coroners’ forms were completed and a doctor from the UTH Nnewi, Anambra State, conducted an autopsy on the corpse to enable the burial to take place."

Orlando explained that the suspect, in his confessional statement, said he never knew what came upon him, adding that he would be charged at the end of the investigation.