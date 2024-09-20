Man breaks into shop, steals items worth ₦132,000, granted ₦150,000 bail

Agunbiade, whose address was not given, was charged with shop breaking and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 11 at about 6:00 am in the Apata area, Ibadan.

Balogun said the defendant broke into the shop of one Morili Iyanda and stole her stabiliser, freezer engine, a gas cylinder and vegetable oil, all worth ₦132,000. He said the offences contravened Sections 413 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.