Man breaks into shop, steals items worth ₦132,000, granted ₦150,000 bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

Man pleaded not guilty to stealing stabiliser, freezer engine, a gas cylinder and vegetable oil.

Agunbiade, whose address was not given, was charged with shop breaking and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 11 at about 6:00 am in the Apata area, Ibadan.

Balogun said the defendant broke into the shop of one Morili Iyanda and stole her stabiliser, freezer engine, a gas cylinder and vegetable oil, all worth ₦132,000. He said the offences contravened Sections 413 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair granted the defendant bail for ₦150,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum. Sanusi-Zubair adjourned the case until October 22 for a hearing.

