Man bags 13 months imprisonment for ₦‎1.6m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Salihu was given an option of ₦‎200,000 fine and further ordered to restitute the N1.5m to the complainant, Hussaini Sani.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), had arraigned the convict on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust.

Justice Khobo sentenced Salihu, after he pleaded guilty and said the sentence shall run concurrently.

The Judge, however, gave him an option of ₦‎200,000 fine and further ordered the convict to restitute the N1.5m to the complainant, Hussaini Sani.

He added that in the event that the convict failed to restitute the money, he shall serve additional one year prison term.

Earlier, the EFCC prosecution counsel, P. C. Onyeneho, had told the court that sometime in November 2021, the complainant entrusted ₦‎1.6m to the convict to supply 50 bags of rice to him.

Onyeneho said the convict misappropriated the money and refused to supply the rice.

He added that all efforts made by the complainant to get his money back proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

