Man arrested over rape of 80-year-old woman

According to the police, the suspect pushed the victim’s door, which was supported from inside with a stone. He proceeded and grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. The victim was raped and left with serious injuries.

She narrated her ordeal to the neighbours, who immediately traced the shoe prints of the suspect in the muddy soil and arrested him. His underpants were recovered and found to have suspected blood stains for DNA comparison.

In a separate development, the police in East Kyoga and Soroti West are actively searching for 15 suspects who gang raped a 23-year-old female adult and peasant of Amen, “B” cell in Western division, on September 19, 2023, at around midnight at Odeke cell, Nakalunya ward, Western division in Soroti City.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the facts gathered indicate that on Monday, September 18, 2023, after her work, the victim went and visited her man friend at Camp Swahili till 10 p.m., when she left to return to her home. Along the way, she met her two cousins, Isaac and Nathan, who took her for a drink at a bar in a wire cell till around midnight, when they left to return home.